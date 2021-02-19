Originally scheduled to field a fifteen fight card, featuring a whopping nine preliminary bouts — UFC Vegas 19 has been gutted to fourteen bouts, following a rather notable weight-cut mishap from featherweight, Rafael Alves.

Scheduled to matchup with Pat Sabatini in a 145-pound pairing, the Brazilian tipped the scales at 157.5-pounds for the matchup, a whole eleven and a half pounds beyond the featherweight limit.

Also tipping the scales, bantamweight contender, Ketlen Vieira, who was fined twenty percent of her fight purse, as well as Drako Rodriguez, and Jared Gordon — giving up thirty percent of their respective fight purses.

Official for tomorrow night’s headliner, heavyweight contenders, Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis both successfully made weight below the 265-pound limit.

Main Card:

Curtis Blaydes (259-pounds) vs. Derrick Lewis (263-pounds)

Ketlen Vieira (138) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (135.5-pounds)

Darrick Miner (146-pounds) vs. Charles Rosa (146-pounds)

Chris Daukaus (234-pounds) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (240-pounds)

Andrei Arlovski (249.5-pounds) vs. Tom Aspinall (244.5-pounds)

Preliminary Card:

Nassourdine Imavov (185.5-pounds) vs. Phil Hawes (185-pounds)

Danny Chavez (145-pounds) vs. Jared Gordon (150-pounds)

Drakkar Klose (156-pounds) vs. Luis Pena (155.5-pounds)

John Casteneda (136-pounds) vs. Eddie Wineland (135.5-pounds)

Julian Erosa (145.5-pounds) vs. Nate Landwehr (146-pounds)

Shana Dobson (126-pounds) vs. Casey O’Neill (125.5-pounds)

Drako Rodriguez (140.5-pounds) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (136-pounds)

Serghei Spivac (245-pounds) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265-pounds)

Jamall Emmers (145.5-pounds) vs. Chas Skelly (146-pounds)