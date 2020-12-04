A pivotal middleweight match-up between Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori is set to headline UFC Vegas 16 on Saturday night (December 5). Below them, we have a stacked main card full of up-and-coming talent, alongside long-time veterans of the sport. Join LowKickMMA as we break down and predict each of them in our UFC Vegas 16 main card betting preview which will provide you with the best sports betting offers in MMA.

Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori

Jack ‘The Joker’ Hermansson may be highly ranked at 185lbs but he is not particularly fancied by the bookmakers in this one. The middleweight #4 can be found at odds of +125 just to win this late notice fight against Marvin Vettori. The Italian is stepping into his first main event and the biggest fight of his life with just one weeks’ notice. Despite that he is the favourite to emerge victorious at odds of -150. Both guys have decent striking and really impressive ground games. It really is a pick ‘em fight. However, we will be backing Hermansson for a few reasons. Firstly, he has already beaten people who are at a higher level. Secondly Vettori was supposed to compete at UFC 256 next week and a rushed weight cut could impact him at some point in this five-round fight. Lastly the odds for ‘The Joker’ are quite generous, borderline disrespectful and just too good to pass up.

Ovince St Preux vs. Jamahal Hill

In the UFC Vegas 16 co-main event we have another instance where we think the bookmakers are off. Ovince St Preux is a long-time contender at light-heavyweight and even fought for the interim title against Jon Jones. Despite that, he is the underdog at odds of +140 against impressive prospect Jamahal Hill who enters the -170 favourite. As impressed as we’ve been with Hill it’s impossible to back him in this situation. Not only do his odds present no value he’s also taking several steps up in level. OSP dispatched of another highly-fancied prospect last time out and we expect him to do so again on Saturday night.

Montana De La Rosa vs. Talia Santos

The women’s flyweight division is of the toughest to bet on in MMA. Outside of the champ, these ladies are all capable of beating each other on any given night. Montana De La Rosa has a win over Mara Romero Borella who edged out Talia Santos in her UFC debut last year. If you’re a fan of MMA math De La Rosa seems like the way to go. However, that’s not our thing. Santos looked very strong in her win over Molly McCann last time out and we are picking her to continue her good form at UFC Vegas 16. The oddsmakers seem to agree having priced her at -220 to get the win. You could potentially plump up your bet by picking Santos to get the decision win at -110 or if you fancy De La Rosa to earn the victory she’s priced at +180.

Roman Dolidze vs. John Allan Arte

Roman Dolidze is an undefeated Georgian prospect who we are expecting to steal the show at UFC Vegas 16. The bookmakers are backing him too at odds of -200. So, we’ll be definitely picking him to finish the +170 underdog John Allan Arte. Dolidze is -110 get the finish by any method and we think is the most certain bet of the night.

Movsar Evloev vs. Nate Landwehr

Opening up the UFC Vegas 16 main card we have a fun featherweight fight. The undefeated Russian fighter Movsar Evloev is of course the betting favourite but his -600 odds seem very harsh on Nate Landwehr who looked great against Darren Elkins last time out. If you fancy ‘The Train’ to pull off the upset you can get huge +450 odds. Otherwise, we advise avoiding this fight unless you are able to pick the round Eveloev gets this done.

Who will you be betting on at UFC Vegas 16?