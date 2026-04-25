UFC Vegas 116: Sterling vs. Zalal – Full Results and Highlights

The Ultimate Fight Championship returns to the familiar confines of the Meta APEX in ‘Sin City’ for UFC Vegas 116, headlined by a potential featherweight title eliminator.

In the main event, former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling looks to continue his climb up the featherweight ranks and secure his first shot at the 145-pound crown. But to do it, he’ll have to go through streaking standout Youssef Zalal. ‘The Moroccan Devil’ has not lost a fight since 2022 — a streak that includes five straight victories under the UFC banner.

In the co-main event, a high-stakes bantamweight clash goes down when Norma Dumont meets Joselyn Edwards, and former ONE Championship standout Marcus Buchecha steps back inside the Octagon in search of his first UFC victory. Standing in his way will be the always dangerous Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann.

UFC Vegas 116 Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal

Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards

Rafa Garcia vs. Alexander Hernandez

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti

Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos

Marcus Buchecha vs. Ryan Spann

UFC Vegas 116 Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)