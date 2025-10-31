UFC Vegas 110 Betting Report: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija Heavyweight Co-Main Event

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija are two heavyweight ready to throw down this weekend. The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for UFC Vegas 110 on November 1, with a heavyweight co-main event pitting former LFA Heavyweight Champion Waldo Cortes-Acosta against 2022 PFL Heavyweight Tournament winner Ante Delija.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija Odds

This matchup features opposing career trajectories within the promotion, with Cortes-Acosta holding the established UFC ranking while Delija enters as a late-career newcomer with immediate impact. The current betting lines favor Delija at -135 to win, while Cortes-Acosta sits at +114 as the underdog according various sportsbooks.

Cortes-Acosta brings an extensive UFC tenure to this bout, holding a 7-2 record inside the promotion since his 2023 debut following his win on Dana White’s Contender Series. Delija’s UFC arrival represents one of the more striking developments in the heavyweight division this year. After competing primarily in the PFL through 2024, where he captured heavyweight tournament honors in 2022 while posting an 8-3 mark in that promotion, the 35-year-old Croatian transitioned to the UFC at UFC Fight Night in September 2025.

His debut performance proved immediately impressive, delivering a first-round knockout finish of ranked opponent Marcin Tybura in Paris with a Performance of the Night bonus award. That victory catapulted Delija into ninth in the heavyweight rankings, a rare achievement for a newcomer. Additionally, he trains alongside UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Delija stands 6’5″ with a 79-inch reach, giving him a nine-inch reach advantage over Cortes-Acosta’s 6’4″ frame with 70-inch reach. Weight-wise, Delija typically fights around 243-244 pounds while Cortes-Acosta carries approximately 20 additional pounds to the octagon, fighting near 270 pounds during training camp.

Delija’s striking output and finishing ability feature prominently in the oddsmakers’ calculations. Throughout his career, he has accumulated 13 knockout victories and six submission wins from 26 total victories. During his PFL tenure, he generated four first-round knockouts across six recent appearances.

Cortes-Acosta counters with significant speed and striking volume advantages that define his offensive strategy. Statistical analysis shows he lands 5.61 significant strikes per minute at a 48 percent accuracy rate. His knockout power should not be underestimated, with six knockout victories in UFC competition.

Over 2.5 rounds sits at -135, indicating sportsbooks project a possible early finish despite Cortes-Acosta’s durability. First-round knockouts have become increasingly common in Delija’s recent record, with three consecutive first-round finishes across his final three bouts outside the UFC.

The matchup presents competing strategic frameworks that will determine outcome trajectory. Delija’s objective centers on maintaining range through jab control and power counter-striking, preventing Cortes-Acosta from establishing rhythm within range. Cortes-Acosta’s path involves leg kick accumulation to slow Delija’s footwork before closing distance with hand combinations. Technical execution under competition pressure ultimately determines whether Delija’s raw power advantage overcomes Cortes-Acosta’s offensive volume and speed benefits.

The event takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning November 1, 2025.