UFC Uruguay Medical Suspensions: Mike Perry Sits Six Months

The UFC Uruguay Medical Suspensions have been released by the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) after this past weekend’s event, via MMA Fighting.

The most notable name that sticks out is Mike Perry, who has received a six-month sit after suffering a nasty broken nose in his fight with Vicente Luque. Perry underwent immediate surgery after the fight to help repair his disfigured nose. However, “Platinum” wasn’t the only fighter who received a 180-day suspension.

Also, Geraldo de Freitas and Tecia Torres join the club. Of course, all these suspensions can be lifted early if cleared by their respective doctors. You can check out the full list of UFC Uruguay Medical Suspensions below.

UFC Uruguay Medical Suspensions

Polyana Viana: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Alex da Silva: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Chris Gutierrez: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Raulian Paiva: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Marina Rodriguez: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Raphael Pessoa: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Alexey Kunchenko: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Bobby Moffett: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Oskar Piechota: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Ilir Latifi: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Humberto Bandenay: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Mike Perry: Suspended 180 days pending clearance from otolaryngologist; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Liz Carmouche: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Veronica Macedo: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Rodrigo Vargas: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Geraldo de Freitas: Suspended 180 days pending x-ray of nose; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Rogerio Bontorin: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Tecia Torres: Suspended 180 days pending x-ray of left forearm; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Ciryl Gane: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Gilbert Burns: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Enrique Barzola: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Rodolfo Vieira: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Volkan Oezdemir: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Eduardo Garagorri: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Vicente Luque: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Valentina Shevchenko: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

