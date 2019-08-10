UFC Uruguay Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. August 10, 2019) UFC Uruguay goes down live from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay.
In the main event of the night, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her title against Liz Carmouche. The pair actually have a bit of history with one another, as Carmouche was the last woman to defeat Shevchenko before she joined the UFC.
Now, she’ll get a chance at redemption in her title defense against the gritty wrestler. Also on the card is a welterweight co-main event between Vicente Luque and Mike Perry. The Las Vegas-based promotion has compiled a great card for fight fans to enjoy.
Check out the UFC Uruguay full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.
UFC Uruguay Full Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry
- Featherweight: Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri
- Light heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir
- Middleweight: Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira
- Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 5 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Cyril Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Aleksei Kunchenko
- Women’s strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Tecia Torres
- Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva
- Bantamweight: Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez
- Lightweight: Alex da Silva vs. Rodrigo Vargas
- Women’s flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Polyana Viana