UFC Uruguay Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. August 10, 2019) UFC Uruguay goes down live from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay.

In the main event of the night, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her title against Liz Carmouche. The pair actually have a bit of history with one another, as Carmouche was the last woman to defeat Shevchenko before she joined the UFC.

Now, she’ll get a chance at redemption in her title defense against the gritty wrestler. Also on the card is a welterweight co-main event between Vicente Luque and Mike Perry. The Las Vegas-based promotion has compiled a great card for fight fans to enjoy.

Check out the UFC Uruguay full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.

UFC Uruguay Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

(C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry Featherweight: Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri

Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri Light heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir Middleweight: Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 5 p.m. ET)