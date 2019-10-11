UFC Tampa Weigh-In Results & Video: Main Event Is Official

Spread the word!













UFC on ESPN+ 19 takes place from Tampa, Florida tomorrow night (Sat. October 11, 2019) inside the Amalie Arena.

In the main event of the evening, UFC strawweights Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson will meet, despite rumors that Jedrzejczyk was not expected to make weight for the contest. Also, in the co-main event of the night, Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie go head-to-head at 145 pounds.

Earlier today, the fighters involved in tomorrow’s card stepped on the scale to officially weigh-in for the event. Check out the UFC Tampa weigh-in results below.

UFC Tampa Weigh-In Results

Main card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

Cub Swanson (146) vs. Kron Gracie (145.5)

Niko Price (170) vs. James Vick (170.5)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Amanda Ribas (115)

Matt Frevola (154) vs. Luis Pena (154.5)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (184.5)

Undercard (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Ryan Spann (205) vs. Devin Clark (205.5)

Thomas Gifford (155) vs. Mike Davis (155.5)

Max Griffin (169.5) vs. Alex Morono (170)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125.5) vs. Tim Elliott (125.5)

Marlon Vera (135) vs. Andre Ewell (135)

Miguel Baeza (170) vs. Hector Aldana (170)

Marvin Vettori (185) vs. Andrew Sanchez (184)

JJ Aldrich (125) vs. Lauren Mueller (125.5)

Who are you picking in tomorrow’s UFC Tampa main event? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!