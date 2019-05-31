UFC Stockholm Staff Predictions: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith

Spread the word!













Tomorrow (Sat. June 1, 2019) UFC Stockholm takes place from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. In the main event of the night, former 205-pound title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith go head-to-head.

The LowKickMMA staff has offered their predictions on the headliner. Check them out below:

UFC Stockholm Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

Jon Jones’ two latest victims will be matched-up in what is a pivotal bout at 205 pounds. Gustafsson was finished by Jones in the third round after being taken down by “Bones,” while Smith managed to go the distance with the light heavyweight king, losing on the scorecards. However, Gustafsson claims his performance was hindered by an injury.

Barring Gustafsson isn’t injured early on in the fight similar to how he was against Jones, “The Mauler’s” striking pedigree and superb takedown defense is going to make the difference in this fight, and he might pour on too much for Smith to handle. I got Gustafsson via TKO.

Andrew Ravens:

I would assume that many fight fans will take Gustafsson beating Smith here, and rightfully so. A large reason for that is due to the lopsided loss that is stuck in the minds of fans that saw Jon Jones destroy Smith. It turns out that Gustafsson also lost to Jones in his latest fight.

Here’s the difference, Gustafsson is an elite fighter and Smith is a very good fighter, but not championship material. The loss that Smith took to Jones is still with him and that will have an impact on his performance. Also, the fact that Gustafsson is just a better fighter than him will lead him to victory.

Abhinav Kini:

I think this will be a five-round war with Gustafsson coming out on top. He might have underwhelmed in his rematch against Jones, but other than him and Daniel Cormier, Gustafsson is still the best light heavyweight out there. He’s simply better in all areas compared to Smith, and I expect him to have his hand raised. He’s more than capable of getting the knockout, but I think the durability of “Lionheart” will make this go the distance.