UFC Stockholm Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

UFC Stockholm is quickly approaching and the ceremonial weigh-ins streaming from Ericsson Globe is live now.

The time is nearly here. Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith are set to throw down in a great light heavyweight bout in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., June 1, 2019) UFC Stockholm event.

The show will be held at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The main card will air on ESPN+ 1 PM ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN 2 at 10 AM ET.

UFC Stockholm Ceremonial

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at 12pm/9am ETPT today:

Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on ESPN+)

Main Event: Alexander Gustafsson (205) vs Anthony Smith (206)

Co-Main Event: Jimi Manuwa (205) vs Aleksandar Rakic (205)

Makwan Amirkhani (145) vs Chris Fishgold (145)

Damir Hadzovic (155) vs Christos Giagos (155)

Daniel Teymur (145) vs Sung Bin Jo (145)

PRELIMS (10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on ESPN2)

Rostem Akman (170) vs Sergey Khandozhko (170)

Tonya Evinger (135) vs Lina Lansberg (135)

Stevie Ray (155) vs Leonardo Santos (155)

Nick Hein (155) vs Frank Camacho (155)

Bea Malecki (136) vs Duda Santana (135)

Darko Stosic (205) vs Devin Clark (205)

Joel Alvarez (155) vs Danilo Bulluardo (155)