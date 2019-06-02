UFC Stockholm Reebok Fighter Payouts: Alexander Gustafsson Tops List

UFC Stockholm is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC Stockholm (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 11) took place on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 1 P.M. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN 2 at 10 A.M. ET.
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout headlined the show. Rounding out the six bout main card was Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jimi Manuwa in a light heavyweight bout, Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold in a featherweight bout, Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos in a lightweight bout, and Sung Bin Jo vs. Daniel Teymur in a featherweight bout.
UFC Stockholm Reebok Fighter Payouts
Gustafsson topped the list as he was the longest tiered fighter on the card with $15,000. The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:
- Anthony Smith: $10,000 def. Alexander Gustafsson: $15,000
- Aleksandar Rakic: $4,000 def. Jimi Manuwa: $10,000
- Makwan Amirkhani: $5,000 def. Chris Fishgold: $3,500
- Christos Giagos: $5,000 def. Damir Hadzovic: $5,000
- Daniel Teymur: $4,000 def. Sung Bin Jo: $3,500
- Sergey Khandozhko: $3,500 def. Rostem Akman: $3,500
- Lina Lansberg: $5,000 def. Tonya Evinger: $3,500
- Leonardo Santos: $5,000 def. Stevie Ray: $5,000
- Frank Camacho: $4,000 def. Nick Hein: $5,000
- Bea Malecki: $3,500 def. Eduarda Santana: $3,500
- Devin Clark: $5,000 def. Darko Stosic: $3,500
- Joel Alvarez: $3,500 def. Danilo Belluardo: $3,500