UFC Stockholm Reebok Fighter Payouts: Alexander Gustafsson Tops List

UFC Stockholm is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Stockholm (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 11) took place on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 1 P.M. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN 2 at 10 A.M. ET.

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout headlined the show. Rounding out the six bout main card was Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jimi Manuwa in a light heavyweight bout, Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold in a featherweight bout, Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos in a lightweight bout, and Sung Bin Jo vs. Daniel Teymur in a featherweight bout.

UFC Stockholm Reebok Fighter Payouts

Gustafsson topped the list as he was the longest tiered fighter on the card with $15,000. The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie: