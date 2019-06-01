UFC Stockholm Highlights: Leonardo Santos Obliterates Stevie Ray With One Punch

Spread the word!













Leonardo Santos might have just secured Performance Of The Night inside the Ericsson Globe Arena at UFC Stockholm.

Santos met Stevie Ray in lightweight action on the ESPN 2 preliminary card earlier today (Sat. June 1, 2019). On a preliminary card full of finishes, Santos has separated himself from the rest, obliterating Ray with a one-punch zinger.

The finish marked Santos’ 11th-straight win, as he hasn’t lost since 2009, and even that was a split decision defeat. Check out the spectacular knockout here:

One shot KO by @LeoSantosbjj and he leaves the building 👋 #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/G7RGkOA1kE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2019

