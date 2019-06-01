UFC Stockholm Highlights: Frank Camacho Batters Nick Hein

Spread the word!













Today’s (Sat. June 1, 2019) UFC Stockholm preliminary card continues to be extremely entertaining.

Lightweights Frank Camacho and Nick Hein met inside the Octagon inside the Ericsson Globe Arena. In the second round, Camacho had Hein badly hurt and unleashed a barrage of strikes on his adversary. Camacho’s offense was too much for Hein to handle, as the referee was forced to step in and call the fight off.

Check out the finish here:

Frank @crankeffect Camacho absolutely pours it on for the finish #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/BO2eHYe30V — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2019

