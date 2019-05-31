UFC Stockholm Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

Spread the word!













UFC Fight Night 153 takes place on Saturday in Stockholm, Sweden, and all the fighters have made weight at the early weigh-ins.

The main event is a light heavyweight bout that sees Sweden’s own Alexander Gustafsson take on Anthony Smith.

Gustafsson weighed in at 205 pounds while Smith came in one pound heavier at 206 pounds to make the main event official.

Former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir was supposed to take on Ilir Latifi in the co-main event, but with the latter getting injured, it was called off.

Instead, Jimi Manuwa’s light heavyweight clash with Aleksandar Rakic will serve as the co-main event. Both fighters weighed in at 205 pounds.

Below are the full results:

Alexander Gustafsson (205) vs Anthony Smith (206)

Jimi Manuwa (205) vs Aleksandar Rakic (205)

Makwan Amirkhani (145) vs Chris Fishgold (145)

Damir Hadzovic (155) vs Christos Giagos (155)

Daniel Teymur (145) vs Sung Bin Jo (145)

Rostem Akman (170) vs Sergey Khandozhko (170)

Tonya Evinger (135) vs Lina Lansberg (135)

Stevie Ray (155) vs Leonardo Santos (155)

Nick Hein (155) vs Frank Camacho (155)

Bea Malecki (136) vs Duda Santana (135)

Darko Stosic (205) vs Devin Clark (205)

Joel Alvarez (155) vs Danilo Bulluardo (155)

The official weigh-ins take place 12 p.m. ET on Friday and can be watched below: