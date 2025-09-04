Pro Wrestler and Former UFC Star Not Surprised That Raja Jackson Has Yet to Be Arrested

Former UFC fighter turned pro wrestler Tom Lawlor isn’t surprised that Raja Jackson hasn’t faced any legal ramifications for his viral beating of Syko Stu.

While attending a KnokX Pro Wrestling event on August 23, Jackson, the son of ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, slid into the ring, picked up Stu, and violently slammed him to the canvas before delivering more than 20 full-force punches to the unconscious entertainer.

Raja Jackson is a punk. Nearly killing a man because he hurt his little boy, insecure feelings. Premeditating it at that. I hope he goes to prison for a very long time. I hope a speedy recovery to Syko Stu. pic.twitter.com/pKAVZIMMZr — Cenaforever1028 (@cenaforever1028) August 27, 2025



Following the attack, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they are actively investigating the incident, though no arrests have been made.

“Am I surprised that he hasn’t been picked up? No,” Lawlor said during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “And I think part of that is where it took place. I mean, pro wrestling, even today in 2025 and especially, you know, really on the independent level, is lawless to a certain degree… We’ve seen—I mean, there’s receipts when it comes to this—but the company itself, KnokX Pro, was trying to handle this kind of in-house. So, no, I’m not surprised that Raja Jackson hasn’t been picked up at this point. “That’s one of the biggest insults to professional wrestling is to tell somebody else to harm somebody else physically. That is the whole reason for the sport. If you want to fight somebody, go be an MMA fighter. The entire reason for professional wrestling is so that you can present the fight but take care of the other person.”



Jackson has faced significant backlash from nearly everyone, including his own father, who revealed in an interview with Helwani that he no longer has contact with his son.