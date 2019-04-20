UFC St. Petersburg Bonuses: Islam Makhachev & Arman Tsarukyan Bank An Extra $50K

Earlier today (Sat. April 20, 2019) UFC St. Petersburg took place from the Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. It was a great night of fights in St. Petersburg, but only a few can receive $50,000 bonuses for their extraordinary performances.

Kicking things off on the prelims was a lightweight contest between Magomed Mustafaev and Rafael Fiziev. Mustafaev picked up a quick TKO victory after nailing Fiziev with a spinning back kick to the face. Aside from a first-round finish victory, Mustafaev will also take home an extra $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

On the main card, the heavyweights were full throttle, especially with Sergei Pavlovich’s big win over Marcelo Golm. Both men came into the fight looking to swing heavy leather early. It was Pavlovich who emerged victorious from the real-life game of Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, finishing Golm in just over a minute of the first round. He’ll also take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Finally, in the co-main event of the evening, lightweights Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan put on a tremendous contest. Both men were evenly matched throughout the bout in striking and grappling, but Makhachev was able to do just a little bit more to earn the judges’ unanimous decision victory. Tsarukyan won’t be going home empty-handed, however, as he and Makhachev have both been awarded an extra $50,000 for Fight Of The Night.