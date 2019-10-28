UFC Singapore Reebok Payouts: Demian Maia Tops List

UFC Singapore took place over the weekend, featuring an exciting grappling affair between two of the world’s best. Welterweights Demian Maia and Ben Askren went head-to-head to determine who the best grappler in the UFC truly is.
When it was all said and done, Maia picked up a third-round submission victory by way of a rear-naked choke, after some fun scrambles on the mat. Now, the UFC Singapore Reebok payouts have been released, courtesy of MMA Junkie. Check out what fighters got paid to represent the brand on their way out to the Octagon.
UFC Singapore Reebok Payouts
- Demian Maia: $20,000 def. Ben Askren: $3,500
- Stevie Ray: $10,000 def. Michael Johnson: $20,000
- Beneil Dariush: $15,000 def. Frank Camacho: $5,000
- Ciryl Gane: $3,500 def. Don’Tale Mayes: $3,500
- Muslim Salikhov: $4,000 def. Laureano Staropoli: $3,500
- Randa Markos: $10,000 def. Ashley Yoder: $5,000
- Rafael Fiziev: $3,500 def. Alex White: $5,000
- Movsar Evloev: $3,500 def. Enrique Barzola: $5,000
- Sergei Pavlovich: $3,500 def. Maurice Greene: $4,000
- Loma Lookboonmee: $3,500 def. Aleksandra Albu: $4,000
- Raphael Pessoa: $3,500 def. Jeff Hughes: $3,500
