UFC Singapore Reebok Payouts: Demian Maia Tops List

Spread the word!













UFC Singapore took place over the weekend, featuring an exciting grappling affair between two of the world’s best. Welterweights Demian Maia and Ben Askren went head-to-head to determine who the best grappler in the UFC truly is.

When it was all said and done, Maia picked up a third-round submission victory by way of a rear-naked choke, after some fun scrambles on the mat. Now, the UFC Singapore Reebok payouts have been released, courtesy of MMA Junkie. Check out what fighters got paid to represent the brand on their way out to the Octagon.

UFC Singapore Reebok Payouts

Demian Maia: $20,000 def. Ben Askren: $3,500

Stevie Ray: $10,000 def. Michael Johnson: $20,000

Beneil Dariush: $15,000 def. Frank Camacho: $5,000

Ciryl Gane: $3,500 def. Don’Tale Mayes: $3,500

Muslim Salikhov: $4,000 def. Laureano Staropoli: $3,500

Randa Markos: $10,000 def. Ashley Yoder: $5,000

Rafael Fiziev: $3,500 def. Alex White: $5,000

Movsar Evloev: $3,500 def. Enrique Barzola: $5,000

Sergei Pavlovich: $3,500 def. Maurice Greene: $4,000

Loma Lookboonmee: $3,500 def. Aleksandra Albu: $4,000

Raphael Pessoa: $3,500 def. Jeff Hughes: $3,500

What do you make of the UFC Singapore Reebok payouts?