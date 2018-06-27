UFC Singapore Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Earn Max Term

The medical suspensions for last weekend’s (Sat., June 23, 2018) UFC Fight Night 132 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, are in, and two fighters have earned the maximum suspension.

The first of them was handed to a winning fighter in Jessica Eye, who picked up a unanimous decision victory over Jessica-Rose Clark at her new home of women’s flyweight. Following a tough run at bantamweight, Eye is looking to become the female 125-pound champ, but she’ll have to wait to continue her mission up to 180 days pending an x-ray of her left foot.

The other fighter to get the full 180 days was Matt Schnell, who will also potentially be out six months pending an x-ray of his left thumb. Schnell also won by decision in Singapore.

The main and co-main event fighters escaped with relatively little damage, as main event winner Leon Edwards will only be out 30 days for simple rest and the man he defeated, longtime veteran Donald Cerrone, will be out 45 days while two lacerations heal. Co-main winner Ovince Saint Preux only received a seven-day suspension for rest, as did his opponent Tyson Pedro.

You can check out the full UFC Singapore medical suspensions courtesy of MMA Mania (via MMA.tv) below:

Leon Edwards: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.

Donald Cerrone: Suspended 45 days for right temple and scalp lacerations.

Ovince Saint Preux: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Tyson Pedro: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Jessica Eye: Suspended 180 days or until cleared with negative left foot X-ray.

Jessica-Rose Clark: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Jingliang Li: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.

Daichi Abe: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for left thigh.

Petr Yan: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.

Teruto Ishihara: Suspended 45 days for TKO.

Yadong Song: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Felipe Arantes: Suspended 45 days for TKO.

Shane Young: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.

Rolando Dy: Suspended 45 days for TKO.

Kenan Song: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.

Hector Aldana: Suspended 45 days for TKO.

Jake Matthews: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Shinsho Anzai: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.

Viviane Pereira: Suspended 30 days for nose laceration.

Xiaonan Yan: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.

Matt Schnell: Suspended 180 days or until cleared with negative left thumb X-ray.

Naoki Inoue: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.

Yuta Sasaki: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.

Jenel Lausa: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.

Ji Yeon Kim: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.

Melinda Fabian: Suspended 30 days for left eyelid laceration.