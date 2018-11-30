UFC Signs Rickson Gracie’s Son

The UFC has finalized a contract with the son of legendary BJJ practitioner Rickson Gracie. Kron Gracie will make his debut at UFC 233.

News broke of Kron’s signing when ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted earlier this evening.

Breaking: UFC has finalized a deal with BJJ wiz Kron Gracie, son of Rickson Gracie. His first fight will be against Alex Caceres at UFC 233 On Jan. 26 in Anaheim. pic.twitter.com/IcLT4K4Gey — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 1, 2018

The 30-year-old BJJ ace is 4-0 in his MMA career. He is expected to compete at featherweight where he has fought previously.

Kron most recently defeated Tatsuya Kawajiri at RIZIN Fighting World Grand Prix 2016.