UFC Shenzhen Staff Predictions: Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang

Tomorrow morning (Sat. August 31, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 15 will go down from the Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, China.

In the main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade puts her title on the line against Weili Zhang. Zhang will have the home field advantage competing in front of her native Chinese crowd. Also, in the co-main event, explosive welterweights Li Jingliang and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos will collide.

We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our predictions for tomorrow morning’s main event. Check them out here.

UFC Shenzhen Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

This is such an intriguing title fight. Andrade is a strong puncher who is so powerful in the grappling department that she won the title with a slam knockout. As for Zhang, she’s extremely well-rounded with great striking, and a vicious top game on the canvas. I think Zhang is a touch more technically sound than the champion, and will pull off the upset in front of her native Chinese crowd via close decision. (Prediction: Weili Zhang)

Abhinav Kini:

I don’t know how but I think Weili Zhang will pull off the upset against Jessica Andrade. She’s a well-rounded fighter who will undoubtedly take inspiration from Rose Namajunas’ performance against Andrade. Having her country behind her will only motivate her further as well. (Prediction: Weili Zhang)

Andrew Ravens:

A fun fight that tops a lackluster fight card that should go the distance. Obviously, Andrade should be favored in this fight and is likely to win, but Zhang is someone that could go in there and pick up the upset win. Although Zhang is talented, I don’t see it being her time. Thus, Andrade wins by unanimous decision. (Prediction: Jessica Andrade)

Brady Briggs:

This is a great fight that’s flown under the radar for some reason. Andrade’s experience in the UFC may play a big part in this fight, but that’s not to say Zhang isn’t experienced herself, being 4-0 in title fights, and being the former KLF and Top FC women’s strawweight champion.

This is a tough one to pick because both are so good, and we don’t know quite as much about Zhang, considering she’s only 3-0 in the UFC. I think Zhang’s technical ability may be too much for Andrade. Zhang via decision. (Prediction: Weili Zhang)

Cole Shelton:

Andrade vs. Zhang is a really intriguing fight. Zhang is not well-known to some North American fans, but her skill set is legit. She is on a 19-fight winning streak and is a very technical striker that uses her fast movement to get in and out of the pocket.

Andrade, meanwhile, has superior power and boxing, and the clinch work will be key for her to win this fight. I think Zhang will win a round or two but I believe the champ will either win by decision or knockout in the fourth or fifth round. (Prediction: Jessica Andrade)

