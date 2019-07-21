UFC San Antonio Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. July 20, 2019) UFC San Antonio took place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The San Antonio crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 9,255, hauling in a $841,820.61 gate. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

In just the second fight of the night, bantamweights Mario Bautista and Jin Soo Son went head-to-head. They put on a great contest but Bautista took home the victory via unanimous decision. However, they’ll both be taking home an extra $50,000 for a Fight Of The Night bonus.

Also, Dan Hooker defeated James Vick at lightweight with a vicious first-round knockout. Hooker will take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus for his efforts. And finally, co-main event winner Walt Harris pulled off a phenomenal 12-second knockout win over Aleksei Oleinik. He’ll also be taking home a $50,00 Performance Of The Night bonus.

What do you think about the UFC San Antonio bonuses awarded out tonight?