Germaine de Randamie Wants Amanda Nunes Rematch

Germaine de Randamie is set to headline UFC Sacramento when she takes on Aspen Ladd. There, many believe it is a number one contender fight, and should the Amanda Nunes vs Cris Cyborg rematch not materialize, then the winner would fight the Brazilian next.

Although the former featherweight champion made it clear her focus is only on Ladd for this fight, questions of a Nunes rematch kept coming up. And, finally, she gave her thoughts on it.

“Yes, absolutely (things would be different),” de Randamie said (h/t MMA Junkie). “I believe that’s the fight to make in a way. I’m very explosive, everybody knows that. I like to knock people out, Amanda likes to knock people out. She’s a wrecking machine, she is a true champion. I absolutely respect her, but I would love to face her again. It would be an honor for me to face her again. And even if it’s not a title fight, I would still love to meet her again in the Octagon.”

Amanda Nunes is no doubt the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all-time but de Randamie believes she is beatable and will be dethroned soon. And, the number one contender knows she has the skillset to do just that.

“I agree she’s one of the best fighters, but remember: Everyone is beatable, and as soon as a person comes and beats Amanda Nunes, they are the GOAT,” de Randamie said. “One thing is for sure, at this point right now in the last couple years, she has been the best UFC fighter. Without any doubt. She has proven it over and over again. But she is beatable. Everyone is beatable. So every time when somebody gets beat there’s a new GOAT, right? She’s the champion, she’s a true champion, and she’s an absolute world class. But she is beatable.”

