UFC confirm multi-year renewal of outfitting, apparel partnership with Venum

This Wednesday afternoon, the UFC have confirmed the multi-year renewal of their exclusive outfitting and apparel partnership with French equipment and apparel manufacturer, Venum – ahead of their first outing for a professional mixed martial arts event this weekend in Paris, France.

The promotion, who are set to land their Octagon in the French capital for the first time in their antiquity this weekend, field a heavyweight main event between former interim champion, hometown favorite, Ciryl Gane, and Australian puncher, Tai Tuivasa.

In the night’s co-headliner, former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker will return to the Octagon as he meets with one-time title challenger, Marvin Vettori in a high-profile co-main event. The event is scheduled to take place at the Accor Arena.

“We’re thrilled to renew our partnership with VENUM,” Senior Vice President, and UFC Global Consumer Products, Tracey Bleczinski said in a press release this Wednesday afternoon. “VENUM is an iconic combat sports brand that understands the unique needs of MMA athletes, and the feedback on the craftsmanship, style, and performance of the VENUM-designed Fight Kits and apparel has been tremendous. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with Franck Depuis and his team at VENUM to deliver outstanding fight gear and training apparel for our athletes and fans.”



“VENUM’s return to UFC in April 2021 has been a source of great pride for the VENUM team,” Venum Founder and CEO, Franck Depuis said. “The enthusiastic reception from UFC athletes and fans to the launch and release of our UFC collections has convinced us to continue our adventure inside the Octagon, and to continue to improve our products to serve a demanding and passionate public. The best is ahead of us.”

The UFC linked with Venum as part of an outfitting deal back in April of last year

In April of last year, Venum replaced Reebok as the official apparel and outfitting partner of the UFC, with the latter manufacturer remaining as the organization’s official sneaker partner – following the completion of their six-year deal.