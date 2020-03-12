UFC Portland Reportedly Moving To Las Vegas

Spread the word!













It appears UFC Portland is the latest event to be affected by the global pandemic.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the upcoming UFC event in Brasilia this weekend is now set to take place behind closed doors. Meanwhile, UFC Columbus — which takes place March 28 — is reportedly being moved to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas as a precautionary measure.

It looks like UFC Portland, headlined by a heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris on April 11, is following the same lead according to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

“BREAKING: Per sources, UFC Fight Night in Portland, scheduled for April 11, is expected to be moved to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus,” Bronsteter tweeted.

Bronsteter adds that the UFC Performance Institute are taking all measures to make sure the facility is clean and sanitized for the safety of the athletes.

“I’m told that the UFC Performance Institute are taking extensive measures to ensure that the facility is being thoroughly cleaned and are closing different floors for a long duration to properly sanitize everything for the safety of the athletes.”

At this rate, UFC 249 and all future events may well have to be moved.

What do you make of these changes?