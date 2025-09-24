UFC Perth: The Welsh Gangster and Vanilla Gorilla Represent the UK Down Under

The UFC octagon returns this weekend for a fight night in Western Australia at UFC Perth.

In the main event New Zealand star Carlos Ulberg takes aim at former title contender Dominick Reyes. The “Black Jag” has been hunting UFC gold ever since his debut defeat back in 2021. Since then the 34 year old has been perfect now on an 8 fight win streak searching for a title shot. Last time out a tough decision victory over former champion Jan Błachowicz proved his championship quality however a finish evaded him.

The man standing across from him has been on a resurgence of late. Reyes lost a razor close decision to Jon Jones back in 2020 and after that spiralled out of contention with three more defeats consecutively. Yet, Reyes has returned in style and looking like his old self. In 2024 he snapped the losing streak and has not looked back since. Now, on a three fight finishing streak the “Devastator” could well and truly be back. This main event at UFC Perth has huge implications on the 205lbs title picture.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 07: Carlos Ulberg (No.3 UFC light heavyweight) and Dominick Reyes (No.8 UFC light heavyweight) shake hands after a face off during UFC Fight Night: Ulberg v Reyes Press Conference at RAC Arena on August 07, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Zuffa LLC)

British Interest at UFC Perth

Making the long trip down under are two Brits at different stages of their UFC careers looking to make statements out in Australia at UFC Perth.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 20: Oban Elliott of England poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-ins at Baku Crystal Hall on June 20, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Oban Elliott is aiming to bounce back after “The Welsh Gangster” tasted defeat in the UFC for the first time earlier this year. Prior to the loss at UFC Baku in June, Elliott was 3-0 in the UFC and fresh off his first finish in the promotion. This weekend he faces hometown favourite Jonathan Micallef making his second UFC walk. He debuted at UFC 312 in Sydney but this time he’s on the west coast.

ORLANDO, FL – FEBRUARY 10: Louie Sutherland celebrates after defeating Alton Meeks during the 2023 PFL Challenger Series: Week 3 at Universal Studios on February 10, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

On the main card Scotland’s own Louie Sutherland makes his UFC debut against Samoan titan Justin Tafa. The Scotsman is 10-3 and back in June the “Vanilla Gorilla” won the LFL Belt and now gets a massive opportunity on the main card against an iconic heavyweight. Tafa has always been a fan favourite for being a banger but his limited skillset never allowed him to flourish. With 10 UFC bouts under his belt he is a tough veteran for the debutant to face off against.

Do you think the Brits run riot at UFC Perth?