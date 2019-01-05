UFC On FOX 31 Salaries: Three Fighters Earn Six-Figure Paydays

UFC on FOX 31 may be three weeks removed but thanks to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services we have salary information.

Oddly enough, Charles Oliveira had the top salary among all fighters on the night. The Brazilan pulled in $180,000 for his win over Jim Miller. That does not including his $50,000 performance bonus.

Main event winner Al Iaquinta has a respectable $69,000/$69,000 contract. While the man he beat Kevin Lee walks away without his $84,000 win bonues.

Only three fighters earned in access of six figures with Oliveira having the highest base salary.

It should be noted that these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings. Reebok sponsorship, discretionary bonuses, and other incentives are not made availbl to the public.

Total disclosed pay for UFC on FOX 31 was $1,216,000.

Here’s how each fighter’s individual pay breaks down for UFC on FOX 31 (via MMAjunkie).

Main Card (FOX)

Al Iaquinta: $138,000 (includes $69,000 win bonus) def. Kevin Lee: $84,000

Edson Barboza: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. Dan Hooker: $75,000

Rob Font: $92,000 (includes $46,000 win bonus) def. Sergio Pettis: $33,000

Charles Oliveira: $180,000 (includes $90,000 win bonus) def. Jim Miller: $68,000

Preliminary Card (FS1)

Zak Ottow: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Dwight Grant: $21,000

Drakkar Klose: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Bobby Green: $25,000

Joaquim Silva: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Jared Gordon: $16,000

Jack Hermansson: $42,000 (includes $21,000 win bonus) def. Gerald Meerschaert: $35,000

Zak Cummings: $58,000 (includes $29,000 win bonus) def. Trevor Smith: $29,000

Dan Ige: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Jordan Griffin: $12,000

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Mike Rodriguez: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Adam Milstead: $10,000

Juan Adams: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Chris De La Rocha: $10,000