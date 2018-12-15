UFC on FOX 31 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. December 15, 2018) UFC on FOX 31 goes down from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It will be the last UFC on FOX event before the promotion switches over to ESPN next month. The UFC has put on quite a card for their final showing on FOX.
In the main event, a lightweight rematch from 2014 between Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta will go down. Both men are staples in the top-ten of the 155-pound division. One will likely take the next step in their quest for title contention with a win tonight.
Also, in the co-main event, Edson Barboza returns to the Octagon to take on Dan Hooker. Bantamweights Rob Font and Sergio Pettis will square off. And a lightweight match-up between veteran Jim Miller and Charles Oliveira will open up the main card. Below, check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch UFC on FOX 31 tonight:
Main Card (FOX, 8 P.M. ET):
- Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta
- Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker
- Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis
- Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira
Preliminary Card (FS1, 5 P.M. ET):
- Welterweight: Dwight Grant vs. Zak Ottow
- Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Drakkar Klose
- Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Joaquim Silva
- Middleweight: Zak Cummings vs. Trevor Smith
- Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Featherweight: Jordan Griffin vs. Dan Ige
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (4 P.M. ET):
- Light heavyweight: Adam Milstead vs. Mike Rodriguez
- Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Chris De La Rocha