UFC on FOX 31 Final Ratings Hit 2018 Average

UFC on FOX 31 final ratings are in and did less than original projections expected . The overnight ratings were way up and led to the belief that the final numbers were going to be good for the last event on FOX.

The show pulled in averaged 1,828,000 viewers, which is down by 13 percent from last December’s show. That event headlined by Rafael dos Anjos’ win over Robbie Lawler.

2,153,000 viewers were reported as fast nationals numbers with a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo. It was close to the UFC on FOX average of 1,867,000 viewers for 2018.

But the good news is that the show peaked big in the main event, which ended up being the highest-rated part of the show. This fight did 2,402,000 viewers. Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout headlined this show that saw Iaquinta earn the decision win.



Keep in mind that historically, the longer the main event goes, the better viewership is. Thus, when this fight went five rounds, FOX officials were quite happy to see it.

It did better than it was expected to do by the media due in large part to the lack of marquee stars.

2018 Numbers

The prelims averaged 256,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1 between 5-8 p.m. this portion of the card was headlined by Zak Ottow’s win over Dwight Grant. Here are the viewership numbers for UFC on FOX events thus far this year:

UFC on FOX 27: 1,770,000

UFC on FOX 28: 2,037,000

UFC on FOX 29: 2,020,000

UFC on FOX 30: 1,678,000

UFC on FOX 31: 1,828,000

