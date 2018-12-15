UFC on FOX 31 Betting Odds: Is Kevin Lee Favored In Al Iaquinta Rematch?

The final UFC on FOX 31 (also known as UFC Milwaukee) betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on FOX 31 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 15, 2018) from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Las Vegas-based promotion has signed new broadcast deal with ESPN is slated to begin in January of 2019.

The main card will air on FOX at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 5 PM ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4 PM ET. The event will also mark the end of the UFC’s seven years with Fox Sports.



Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout will headline this show. In the co-headliner, it will be Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker. Rounding out the four bout main card is Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis in a bantamweight bout and Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout.



According to oddsmakers, Lee is a 310 favorite over Al, who is a +255 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Barboza being a +105 underdog against Hooker, who is a -115 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (8 PM ET, FOX)



Kevin Lee (-310) vs. Al Iaquinta (+255)

Dan Hooker (-115) vs. Edson Barboza (+105)

Rob Font (-165) vs. Sergio Pettis (+145)

Charles Oliveira (-300) vs. Jim Miller (+250)



Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, FS1)



Dwight Grant (-290) vs. Zak Ottow (+245)

Drakkar Klose (-275) vs. Bobby Green (+235)

Jared Gordon (-155) vs. Joaquim Silva (+135)

Jack Hermansson (-200) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+170)

Dan Ige (-175) vs. Jordan Griffin (+155)

Adam Milstead (-170) vs. Mike Rodriguez (+150)



Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, Fight Pass)



Zak Cummings (-270) vs. Trevor Smith (+230)



Juan Adams (-400) vs. Chris De La Rocha (+325)

