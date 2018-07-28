UFC on FOX 30 Preliminary Card Results: Alex Morono Decisions Jordan Mein

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, July 28, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC on FOX 30. Headlining the card are Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono in a welterweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1 in what should be an interesting fight. In round 1, both men come out firing, throwing bombs. Morono is a bit reckless, though he’s landing. Mein with a superb takedown. Morono appears to be stalling on his back, looking for a stand-up. Mein with a superb takedown. Morono appears to be stalling on his back, looking for a stand-up. Morono landed some heavy bombs to the head, but Mein had two powerful takedowns and controlled the pace on the ground. In round 2, Mein with an easy takedown early. Mein controlling the pace on top. Morono again looking for a delay to get the fight stood up. Mein with some nasty elbows from within Morono’s guard. In round 3, Mein cracks Morono with a right cross to the face. Morono counters by swinging wildly at air. Morono lands a nice short right to the head. Mein immediately drops down for a takedown but misses. Morono now on top. Morono rolls into a mounted guillotine but he can’t finish it. Mein eventually sneaks out of it and scrambles to side control. Mein scored the decision win.

Austin Arnett vs. Hakeem Dawodu is next in a featherweight bout. In round 1, not a ton of action thus far, though Dawodu has landed several nice leg kicks. Aside from missing two head kicks, Arnett did nothing. It’s all Dawodu. In round 2, two left hooks to the body for Dawodu, but Arnett lands three clean rights to the face. Good action early in the second. Dawodu landing leg kicks and hooks to the body almost at will. He’s much faster than Arnett. In round 3, Arnett disguises a takedown attempt behind a right elbow upstairs, but Dawodu fends it off perfectly. Another wicked hook to the body for Dawodu. Arnett needs to go for broke here with 90 seconds left Dawodu is busting Arnett up with punches to the head and body, with leg kicks sprinkled in.

Islam Makhachev vs. Kajan Johnson is next in a lightweight bout. In round 1, virtually nothing has happened for the first 2:30 aside from a Makhachev kick to the body. Makhachev secures a takedown with about 90 seconds remaining. Makhachev takes his time and latches on the armbar, forcing Johnson to tap.

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, Antigulov quickly shoots in and takes Cutelaba down but Cutelaba right back up. Cutelaba digs the underhook, breaks the clinch, eats a right hand, but he’s back outside. Cutelaba with clinch knees and elbows, but Antigulov throwing sneaky uppercuts and hooks in dirty boxing range. Drops for another low single but can’t get it. Huge elbows from Cutelaba finish Antigulov.

John Makdessi vs. Ross Pearson in a lightweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Pearson opens the bout aggressively, as expected, landing leg kicks and jabs. Makdessi just waiting, looking to find the right moments to strike. Makdessi cracks Pearson with a counter overhand right and for a second, the Englishman’s legs stutter. Fast-paced, high-energy opening round. Both landed some solid strikes but Pearson was busier.In round 2, both lightweights land hard punches to the head. Makdessi backs Pearson up, but Ross comes right back at him. Makdessi tags Pearson with a of left counters to the head, jostling Pearson’s mouthpiece. Clean left hook lands just before the horn for Makdessi. In round 3, Pearson charges at his foe after an errant groin strike. However, Makdessi opens up a series of clean punches to the face, busting the Brit up. Pearson is on wobbly legs but there is no quit in him. He’s bloodied but continues to come forward. Serious action down the stretch. Makdessi got the decision win.

Alexis Davis vs. Katlyn Chookagian is next in a female flyweight bout. In round 1, Chookagian is moving well, tossing out punches here and there while Davis followers her around the cage. Davis’ face is totally reddened and now there’s a small cut over her right eye. Chookagian is picking her apart with punches. Davis lands some solid leg kicks down the stretch. In round 2, Davis is coming on strongly late in the second with punches and leg kicks, but Chookagian stems it with a pair of hard shots to the head. In round 3, Davis starting on the front foot, throwing hands and getting the pressure going. Davis swarms forward into the clinch and gets clipped by Chookagian. Davis is game and continues to come forward. Chookagian is tiring out and Davis is starting to land the cleaner, harder punches now. Davis, swollen and bloodied, scores a desperate takedown right at the end of the third. Super close round. The judges gave the win to Chookagian.

Matheus Nicolau vs. Dustin Ortiz is next in a flyweight bout. In round 1, Nicolau digs an outside leg kick, which takes Ortiz off his feet. The American quickly springs back to his feet. Nicolau lands a nice right hook to the jaw, but Ortiz walks right through it. The Brazilian slams a hard right kick to Ortiz’ ribs, but Ortiz counters with a stiff jab. Head kick from Ortiz drops Nicolau. Follow up with ground and pound and the referee jumps in.

Randa Markos vs. Nina Ansaroff is next in a women’s strawweight bout. In round 1, Markos shoots in for a single but Ansaroff is fending it off well against the cage. Markos finally is able to drag Ansaroff to the canvas and presses her into the cage. Markos slithers onto Ansaroff’s back and goe for the rear-naked choke but Ansaroff scrambles and recovers to full guard, but Markos lands some solid punches from on top. Nina explodes out and springs back to her feet with about 40 seconds left. In round 2, Ansaroff begins the second round nicely by landing a few stinging calf kicks. Markos is becoming more uncomfortable with those calf kicks. Ansaroff is striking well for the first half of the second. Ansaroff lands plenty of stiff jabs and leg kicks. Markos can’t take her down late but does crack Nina with a right-left to the head. Nice round for Ansaroff. In round 3, Markos is staying away from Ansaroff when she needs to get inside and try to score a takedown. Markos fails at another takedown attempt but cracks Ansaroff with two solid jabs to the face. Randa finally lands a takedown but Ansaroff rolls with it and lands in top half guard. In the end the judges gave the win to Ansaroff.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Devin Powell vs. Alvaro Herrera in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Huge body kick from Powell to Herrera’s liver and Herrara doubles over. Another shot to the liver and Herrera is doubled over. Fight done.

