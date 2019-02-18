UFC On ESPN 1 Results: Andre Fili Jabs Way To Win In Phoenix

A featherweight contest between Andre Fili and Myles Jury will kick off the UFC on ESPN 1 main card tonight (Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019) in Phoenix, Arizona.
Fili (18-6) is coming off a close split decision loss to Michael Johnson at UFC Lincoln last August. The Alpha Male fighter will look to get back to his winning ways against Jury.
As for the 30-year-old Jury (17-3). He too is coming off of a loss his, however, was a lopsided beatdown by one Chad Mendes.
Round One
Fili quickly took the center of the cage and applied pressure to Jury with a steady diet of jabs. Fili continued to work his faints as Jury seems flustered. Fili has good movement off to the right to evade Jury’s offense. Jury lands a hard jab but Fili answers with a hard jab of his own that opened up the nose of Jury. Jury starting to pop his ja off now. Jury throws a flying knee that misses everything. Fili continues to circle off to his right. Fili lands a one-two as Jury lands a hard leg kick. Jury clips Fili with a left hand that stumbles Fili with 20 seconds left in the round. The bell sounds.
Round Two
Jury sprints to the center of the cage to start the round. Fili misses a sweeping high kick. Both
Round Three
Both men meet in the center to start the final frame. Again, both fighters are throwing nearly the same attacks at each other. The fighters continue to trade jabs. Fili doubles up on the jab.
Andre Fili defeats Myles Jury via decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)