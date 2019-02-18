UFC On ESPN 1 Results: Andre Fili Jabs Way To Win In Phoenix

A featherweight contest between Andre Fili and Myles Jury will kick off the UFC on ESPN 1 main card tonight (Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019) in Phoenix, Arizona.

Stay posted to LowkickMMA as we will have ongoing coverage from the desert in Arizona.

Fili (18-6) is coming off a close split decision loss to Michael Johnson at UFC Lincoln last August. The Alpha Male fighter will look to get back to his winning ways against Jury.

As for the 30-year-old Jury (17-3). He too is coming off of a loss his, however, was a lopsided beatdown by one Chad Mendes. Jury will try to bring “The Fury” to Phoenix.

Round One

Fili quickly took the center of the cage and applied pressure to Jury with a steady diet of jabs. Fili continued to work his faints as Jury seems flustered. Fili has good movement off to the right to evade Jury’s offense. Jury lands a hard jab but Fili answers with a hard jab of his own that opened up the nose of Jury. Jury starting to pop his ja off now. Jury throws a flying knee that misses everything. Fili continues to circle off to his right. Fili lands a one-two as Jury lands a hard leg kick. Jury clips Fili with a left hand that stumbles Fili with 20 seconds left in the round. The bell sounds.

Round Two

Jury sprints to the center of the cage to start the round. Fili misses a sweeping high kick. Both fighters are immediately more active to start here in round two. Jury throws a leg kick as Fili throws a jab. Fili slips Jury’s jab and throws a hard straight right that momentarily stuns Jury. Fili continuing to find a home for his jab as is Jury when he throws it. Fili not moving as much here in the second frame with two minutes left. Jury really starting to land some nice punching combinations. Fili throws a body kick. Jury answers with one of his own. Neither man has attempted a takedown with one minute remaining. Jury lands a spinning back-fist that drops Fili. He follows Fili to the canvas and looks to finish with strikes. Fili slows the action as Jury settles on top as the round concludes.

Round Three

Both men meet in the center to start the final frame. Again, both fighters are throwing nearly the same attacks at each other. The fighters continue to trade jabs. Fili doubles up on the jab. Jury is far less active in the early going. Thus far Fili has been more active with his footwork. Jury slips and rips to the body of Fili. Again Fili is getting off first as he doubles up on the jab. Jury lands a hard straight right hand. Less than two minutes left in the fight and it is anyone’s to win. Fili lands the jab again and that has been the story of this fight. Not much action as the crowd boos. Jury faints a flying knee. Fili lands a hard body kick and goes to the head but it is largely blocked. The fight ends.

Andre Fili defeats Myles Jury via decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)