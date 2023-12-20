UFC Octagon Girl Camila Oliveira announces she is Pregnant with her first child

It’s been a big week for the UFC’s beloved Octagon girls.

Hours before the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of the year, Brittney Palmer announced that she would be making her final trip around the cage at UFC 296. UFC CEO Dana White also revealed that Arianny Celeste, perhaps the most well-known Octagon girl in the history of the organization, had also laid down her shorts, closing the books on a 17-year run.

We now have another big announcement as Brazil’s first Octagon girl, Camila Oliviera, revealed that she is expecting her first child with partner Luis Ricardo Franco.

“And everything we dreamed of came true, in my womb, we have proof of our love,” Oliveira posted on Instagram. “We will be parents! Thank you, my God, for allowing me to experience this alongside my great love.”

The Brazilian model first made her promotional debut at UFC Sao Paulo all the way back in January 2013 when she was just 21 years old. She currently hosts the Conexão UFC show on UFC Fight Pass Brazil.

Jhenny Andrade, another Octagon girl who returned to the promotion in October 2021 after giving birth to her first child, congratulated her co-worker online.