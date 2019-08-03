UFC Newark Results: Gerald Meerschaert Chokes Out Trevin Giles

Spread the word!













Up next on the UFC Newark main card is a middleweight clash between Trevin Giles and Gerald Meerschaert.

Round 1:

Giles connects on Meerschaert with a big right hand. Meerschaert lands a knee to the body but gets taken down by Giles. Giles goes right into side control but is now in half guard. Meerschaert sweeps and gets into full guard. Meerschaert is being very patient on top, throwing shots here and there. A very good bump from Giles who sweeps into top position in Meerschaert’s full guard. Side control for Giles now. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Meerschaert clinches up early and goes for a takedown, but Giles stuffs it. Top position for Giles in half guard. Giles transitions into side control, but Meerschaert rolls onto his belly, but back to his back. Now Giles gets full mount, but Meerschaert rolls over, and scrambles into top position in Giles’ full guard. Meerschaert again being very selective with his ground-and-pound. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Meerschaert lands a nice head kick and goes in for a takedown that’s stuffed. Meerschaert gets up and gets a trip takedown on Giles into half guard. Meerschaert is able to sink in a choke and Giles goes out like a light. That’s it.

Official Result: Gerald Meerschaert def. Trevin Giles via R3 submission (guillotine, 1:49)