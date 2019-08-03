UFC Newark Highlights: Claudio Silva Chokes Out Cole Williams

Spread the word!













Claudio Silva picked up the first finish of the night at UFC Newark today (Sat. August 3, 2019).

Silva stepped into the Octagon to take on Cole Williams in the second fight of the night on the preliminary card. After some hard shots thrown from both men initially, Silva was able to use his judo to get the fight to the ground. After some ground-and-pound, Williams opened himself up for a submission, and Silva locked in the rear-naked choke for the finish.

Check out the submission finish here:

Claudio Silva gets the submission victory at #UFCNewark! pic.twitter.com/8t4iHlHSrx — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

