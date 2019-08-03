UFC Newark Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. August 3, 2019) UFC on ESPN 5 will go down live on ESPN from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
In the main event, a very interesting matchup between former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler takes place. Also, Clay Guida makes his return at lightweight to take on fellow longtime veteran Jim Miller in what should be a very entertaining scrap.
The main card will air on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET. Also, the preliminary card will air on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET. The Las Vegas-based promotion has compiled a great card for tonight’s event. Check out the UFC Newark full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below:
UFC Newark Full Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN, 3 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight: Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler
- Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Jim Miller
- Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Joaquim Silva
- Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Catchweight (158 pounds): Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma
- Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Darko Stosic
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 12 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Salim Touahri
- Women’s flyweight: Lucie Pudilova vs. Antonina Shevchenko
- Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Matt Schnell
- Women’s flyweight: Mara Romero Borella vs. Lauren Murphy
- Welterweight: Claudio Silva vs. Cole Williams
- Flyweight: Hannah Goldy vs. Miranda Granger
