UFC Moscow Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow morning (Sat. September 15, 2018) the UFC makes its debut in Moscow, Russia.

In the main event of the evening, heavyweights Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik will go head-to-head in a hard-hitting heavyweight bout. Hunt, a well renowned knockout artist, will test himself against the king of the Ezekiel choke, Oleinik.

Also, light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Nikita Krylov will square off in the co-main event of the card. You can check out the full UFC Moscow fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass, 2 P.M. ET):

Heavyweight: Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Nikita Krylov

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski

Welterweight: Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Preliminary Card: (UFC Fight Pass, 10:30 A.M. ET):