UFC Minneapolis Results: Vinc Pichel Edges Out Roosevelt Roberts

Up next on the UFC Minneapolis main card is a lightweight bout between Vinc Pichel and Roosevelt Roberts.

Round 1:

Beautiful clinch work from Roberts early on with some uppercuts and knees. Roberts catches Pichel with a flying knee coming inside but Pichel seems to walk through it with ease. Nice takedown defense from Roberts, who connects with a beautiful combination into a takedown attempt against the cage.

A big slam takedown for Roberts, and Pichel looked like he may have landed on his head, but he’s still awake. Roberts misses on some nice strikes against the cage and the round comes to an end with a failed takedown attempt from Pichel.

Round 2:

A nice leg kick lands for Pichel, and Roberts is starting to miss on some wild strikes. Pichel is finally able to get a nice takedown against the cage. Nice combination from Roberts backs Pichel against the cage and Roberts can’t complete a takedown attempt and backs off.

A flying knee connects for Roberts as Pichel comes inside. Pichel tried defending a takedown with a Kimura attempt, but it didn’t work out. Instead, Pichel ends up on top after a nice scramble. Pichel is able to get full mount just as the round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Roberts putting together some good counterstrikes to open up the round. Pichel comes in on a takedown attempt and gets it against the cage. Pichel with a nice arm tap on the ground and gets in some ground-and-pound. As he stands, Pichel locks in a standing choke but can’t pull it off. Pichel lands a nice spinning elbow and they clinch up.

Another takedown from Pichel against the cage and into mount. Pichel now takes Roberts’ back, moves back to take full mount on top and is working some nice ground-and-pound. They scramble and get to their feet as the round comes to an end.

Official Results: Vinc Pichel def. Roosevelt Roberts via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)