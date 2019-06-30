UFC Minneapolis Results: Alonzo Menifield Sleeps Paul Craig

Spread the word!













Paul Craig meets Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight contest next on the main card of UFC Minneapolis.

Round 1: After a feeling out process, they briefly clinch up against the fence where Craig considered pulling guard but let it go. Craig chased him down for a takedown but Menifield stuffed it well and Craig let it go. Menifield fended off a weak wheel kick. Craig avoids a combo and clinched with him up against the fence. Craig tried a rolling takedown but Menifield walked out of it. Craig went for another wheel kick but Craig fell down. Menifield followed up with strikes on the ground for the win.

Result: Alonzo Menifield def. Paul Craig via R1 KO (punches, 3:19)