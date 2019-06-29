UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Maurice Greene Smashes Junior Albini

Spread the word!













UFC Minneapolis has kicked off with a bang. In the opening fight of the night, Maurice Greene put on a show at heavyweight against Junior Albini in front of his native Minnesota crowd.

Greene dropped Albini twice in the opening round, finishing him on the ground after the second drop with some nice ground-and-pound. After the fight, Greene called out former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, who is currently booked against Ben Rothwell.

Check out Greene’s sick finish over Albini here:

Our coverage of UFC Minneapolis rolls on throughout the night. Follow along with us at this link here.