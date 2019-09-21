UFC Mexico City Staff Predictions: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Spread the word!













A tremendous featherweight matchup between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens headlines UFC Mexico City tomorrow night (Sat. September 21, 2019). All the action goes down from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico.

In the main event of the night, Yair Rodriguez takes on Jeremy Stephens in a highly-anticipated featherweight clash. We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our predictions for tomorrow night’s card. Check them out below.

UFC Mexico City Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

This is going to be a war. Both guys are finishers, but I have a funny feeling this one goes the distance. I’m expecting a dog fight tomorrow night, but given the long layoff from Rodriguez, and the fact that Stephens has been way more active as of late, I’m going to go with Stephens getting the job done on the judges’ scorecards by a very close margin. (Prediction: Jeremy Stephens)

Abhinav Kini:

It might be surprising that some have Jeremy Stephens as the favorite but I think that makes sense. Yair Rodriguez has only fought twice since 2017 and this is his first fight in nearly a year. He was losing comfortably against Korean Zombie until the last second and I think that should give Stephens confidence. Stephens tends to lose to the more technical strikers, but I think having trained with Tony Ferguson recently and this being a five-rounder plays to his advantage. (Prediction: Jeremy Stephens)

Andrew Ravens:

Rodriguez should win this fight but I don’t see it being an easy one as Stephens will give him his toughest challenge to date. The UFC prospect has won an impressive nine of his last ten fights and currently boasts a record of 11-2. Stephens has lost two straight. Rodriguez walks away with the decision win. (Prediction: Yair Rodriguez)

Brady Briggs:

This is a really compelling fight between two top 10 featherweights. Stephens certainly has the power advantage, and can end the fight with any limb he chooses. On the other hand, we have the flashy, yet effective taekwondo of Rodriguez. He’s great at circling the outside and picking his opponents apart to a decision, or picks them apart until he knocks them out. Stephens has tightened his game up quite a bit in recent years, I believe his power and experience will be too much. (Prediction: Jeremy Stephens)

Cole Shelton:

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens is a hell of a fight. Yair is obviously the flashier striker while Stephens has the one-punch knockout power. We have seen Yair get hit a ton, especially in his last fight, and Stephens has all the skillset to knock him out, or possibly use his wrestling similar to what Edgar did.

If this was a three-round fight I’d pick Stephens. But in five rounds and in Mexico, I see Yair winning by decision. (Prediction: Yair Rodriguez)

What do you think about our predictions? Who are you picking?