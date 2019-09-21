UFC Mexico City Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













UFC on ESPN+ 17 will go down from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico tomorrow night (Fri. September 20, 2019).

In the main event, featherweights Yair Rodrigue and Jeremy Stephens go head-to-head in what’s expected to be a banger. Also, strawweights Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso meet in the co-main event. The entire card is full of great matchups that should produce some very exciting finishes.

You can check out the UFC Mexico City full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.

UFC Mexico City Full Fight Card

Main card (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET):

Featherweight: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens Women’s strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso

Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov

Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov Women’s bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Vanessa Melo

Irene Aldana vs. Vanessa Melo Featherweight: Martin Bravo vs. Steven Peterson

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET):

Bantamweight: Jose Alberto Quinonez vs. Carlos Huachin

Jose Alberto Quinonez vs. Carlos Huachin Featherweight: Polo Reyes vs. Kyle Nelson

Polo Reyes vs. Kyle Nelson Women’s strawweight: Ariane Carnelossi vs. Angela Hill

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Angela Hill Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Tyson Nam

Sergio Pettis vs. Tyson Nam Light heavyweight: Vinicius Moreira vs. Paul Craig

Vinicius Moreira vs. Paul Craig Women’s bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Bethe Correia

Sijara Eubanks vs. Bethe Correia Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Marcos Rosa Moriano

Will you be tuning in to UFC Mexico City? Who are you picking to take home the victory in the main event?