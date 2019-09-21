UFC Mexico City Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC on ESPN+ 17 will go down from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico tomorrow night (Fri. September 20, 2019).
In the main event, featherweights Yair Rodrigue and Jeremy Stephens go head-to-head in what’s expected to be a banger. Also, strawweights Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso meet in the co-main event. The entire card is full of great matchups that should produce some very exciting finishes.
You can check out the UFC Mexico City full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.
UFC Mexico City Full Fight Card
Main card (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET):
- Featherweight: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Women’s strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso
- Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov
- Women’s bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Vanessa Melo
- Featherweight: Martin Bravo vs. Steven Peterson
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET):
- Bantamweight: Jose Alberto Quinonez vs. Carlos Huachin
- Featherweight: Polo Reyes vs. Kyle Nelson
- Women’s strawweight: Ariane Carnelossi vs. Angela Hill
- Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Tyson Nam
- Light heavyweight: Vinicius Moreira vs. Paul Craig
- Women’s bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Bethe Correia
- Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Marcos Rosa Moriano
Will you be tuning in to UFC Mexico City? Who are you picking to take home the victory in the main event?
If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!