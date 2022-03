UFC London is set to take place at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

Ahead of the even all fighters competing on the card have weighed in.

See below for all the UFC London weigh-in results.

MAIN CARD

Alexander Volkov (253) vs. Tom Aspinall (252)

Arnold Allen (146) vs. Dan Hooker (145)

Paddy Pimblett (155) vs. Kazula Vargas (155)

Gunnar Nelson (171) vs. Takashi Sato (170)

Luana Carolina (126) vs. Molly McCann (125)

Jai Herbert (155) vs. Ilia Topuria (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Mike Grundy (145)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (254)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (205)

Jack Shore (136) vs. Timur Valiev (136)

Cory McKenna (115) vs. Elise Reed (115)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (125)

