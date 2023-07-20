Almost a year to the day of his shocking knee injury suffered at UFC London against perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes, the hotly-tipped, Tom Aspinall is slated to make his Octagon comeback in the capital this weekend – closing as a hard and fast betting favorite to topple Polish veteran, Marcin Tybura in his combat sports return.

Aspinall, the current number five ranked heavyweight contender, has been sidelined from active mixed martial arts competition for a year ahead his comeback this weekend, suffering a catastrophic knee injury in the opening seconds of his second consecutive headliner on UK soil last summer.

Blowing out his knee inside just 15-seconds of the opening frame, Atherton native, Aspinall saw his promotional-perfect Octagon run come to a halt against Blaydes, with the Illinois native prospering from the former’s misfortune.

This weekend, on home soil once again, will attempt to return to the winner’s enclosure at UFC London – headlining an albeit lacklustre card, taking on heavyweight staple, Tybura.

And over on Betway at the time of publication, Aspinall can be backed as high as a -500 betting favorite to defeat the former M-1 Global heavyweight titleholder, with Tybura a hefty betting underdog at +300.

12-3 as a professional, Team Kaobon staple, Aspinall, who has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of fellow UK favorites, Michael Bisping, and current welterweight champion, Leon Edwards to himself secure gold in the future, will look to reignite that title run this weekend at The O2 Arena.

An alum of Cage Warriors, prior to his injury TKO loss to Blaydes, Aspinall had enjoyed a roughshod run through the heavyweight ranks in the UFC, toppling the likes of former champion, Andrei Arlovski, as well as upcoming UFC Paris headliner, Sergei Spivak, and in his premiere main event clash, Alexander Volkov.

And linked with a future championship outing – potentially as soon as his next bout, should he return triumphantly against Tybura this weekend in London, Aspinall has been backed to potential earn himself a blockbuster title pairing with current champion, Jon Jones, ahead of the American’s title fight return against Stipe Miocic in November at UFC 295.

Also closing as an impressive betting favorite over at Betway to boot, Liverpool veteran, Molly McCann is currently sitting as a -200 favorite to defeat the +150 betting underdog, Julija Stoliarenko in her return to the Octagon.

Sidelined since featuring against the highly-touted, Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, McCann looks to bounce back to the winner’s enclosure following a hugely one-sided first round kimura loss to the New Jersey native.

In another interesting line ahead of UFC London, Scottish grappling ace, Paul Craig can be backed as a +175 betting underdog ahead of his fight with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu counterpart, Andre Muniz – with the Brazilian sat as a -225 betting favorite.

The pairing with come as Craig’s first at the middleweight limit over the course of his professional career, following back-to-back losses against both Volkan Oezdemir, and at the beginning of the year, Johnny Walker at UFC 283 in Brazil.