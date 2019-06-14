UFC Light Heavyweight Yaozong Hu Accepts 10-Month USADA Suspension

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight Yaozong Hu has accepted a 10-month doping suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

According to a statement from USADA, Hu tested positive for androsta-3,5-diene-7,17-dione (arimistane) and its metabolite 7β-hydroxy-androst-3,5-diene-17-one. The results were from an out-of-competition urine sample provided on March 9, 2019:

“Following an investigation into the circumstances of Hu’s case, USADA concluded that Hu’s positive test was caused by his use of a dietary supplement and that he was eligible for a minor reduction to the otherwise applicable one-year period of ineligibility for a doping offense involving a Specified Substance,” the statement read.

“The minor reduction is based on Hu’s cooperation throughout the results management process and efforts made to investigate the safety of the supplement prior to use, even though he subsequently realized that the product listed a prohibited substance on the label.“

Hu will be eligible to return on Jan. 9, 2020 – 10 months from the date of his positive urine sample.

The 24-year-old Chinese fighter is 0-2 in the UFC since debuting in 2017. He suffered a submission loss to Cyril Asker, and most recently, was out-pointed by Rashad Coulter late last year. Hu was previously unbeaten in three professional fights before joining the Las Vegas-based promotion.