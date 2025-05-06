UFC Legend Rips Into BMF Title, Calls It a Joke for Entertainment

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson doesn’t understand the UFC’s need for a BMF title.

This July, the promotion’s bragging rights belt will be on the line when the UFC’s reigning baddest motherf*cker puts his black gold up for grabs against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in New Orleans. Being the final fight of Poirier’s iconic career, it’s understandable that the promotion would want to give him an opportunity to leave with a belt, considering he failed to take home the lightweight title on three separate occasions.

However, not everyone is a fan of the BMF belt. Some see it as nothing more than a marketing ploy to try and add a little something extra to non-title main events, like the fight that started it all between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.

But in Jackson’s case, he simply doesn’t understand why the title even exists, or what it’s supposed to mean.

“I really don’t understand,” Jackson said on his JAXXON podcast. “Like, yeah, I really don’t understand what the significance of it is. I don’t understand that. But I think it’s good for entertainment. I don’t think the BMF belt is a bad idea, I just think it’s confusing. I don’t understand, like, what’s the significance of it.”

History of the UFC’s BMF Title

Since its inception in 2019, the promotion’s bragging rights belt has been on the line three times, the first being between Diaz and Masvidal at UFC 244. ‘Gamebred’ won the belt and held it for the next four years despite never winning a fight while recognized as the BMF champion.

After Masvidal retired, Justin Gaethje took up the mantle via a highlight-reel head-kick KO against Poirier at UFC 291.

Gaethje dropped the belt nine months later after suffering a buzzer-beating knockout against former featherweight king Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Blessed’ has since lost to Ilia Topuria, but the BMF belt wasn’t on the line in that instance. Now, he’ll try to not only bounce back from an especially brutal loss, but Holloway will attempt to become the first fighter to successfully defend the BMF title when he meets ‘The Diamond’ in NOLA.