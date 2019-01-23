UFC Heavyweight Suspended For Failing UFC 232 Drug Test

A heavyweight competing at last month’s UFC 232 from Las Vegas, Nevada, has been temporarily suspended.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has temporarily suspended Walt Harris. Harris failed a drug test in conjunction with his split decision win over Andre Arlovski at the event. He’s facing a fine of an unknown amount. Harris’ win over Arlovski will remain pending the result of his ‘B’ sample test.

He reportedly tested positive for a substance called LGD4033. The substance is in the family of selective androgen receptor modules (SARMs). For example, Ostarine, a banned substance athletes commonly test positive for, is in the same family. It’s important to note that Harris’ sample in question was collected by the CSAC and not USADA, the UFC’s official anti-doping partner.

Recently, CSAC executive Andy Foster said he would handle all drug testing for the commission due to the Jon Jones UFC 232 debacle. Jones tested positive for trace amounts of anabolic steroid Turinabol. The test forced UFC 232 to be moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on just days’ notice.

USADA Is Aware

UFC vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky revealed that both the UFC and USADA had been made aware of the failed test. USADA can suspend and/or fine an athlete based on the findings of a commission-issued test. Novitzky clarified that Harris had never failed a USADA test. He also said that USADA would remain in the background. They chose to let the CSAC take the lead on this particular situation as a result:

“They’re going to remain in the background and let this play out on the California side and then determine the path where we go.”

Harris passed a USADA drug test as recently as November 30. He and his team have declined to comment on the situation. They’re staying mum due to the fact that more information is being gathered. Novitzky did state that Harris’ team has supposedly already identified the tainted supplement resulting in the failed test.

The supplement will soon be tested in order to determine if the failure was truly due to it.