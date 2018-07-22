UFC Hamburg Bonuses: Anthony Smith’s Knockout Scores Him An Extra $50k

UFC Fight Night 134 went down from the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany earlier today (Sun. July 22, 2018).

On the second fight of the main card welterweights David Zawada and Danny Roberts went to war. After all three rounds were said and done it was Roberts’ who’s hand was raised with the split decision win. Their great performances earned them Fight Of The Night honors and an extra $50,000 bonus each.

In the headlining fight of the UFC Fight Pass exclusive prelims, bantamweight Manny Bermudez pulled off a triangle choke submission over David Grant in just 59 seconds. That showing picked him up the Performance Of The Night award and $50,000.

Finally, in the main event of the evening, Anthony Smith absolutely obliterated former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in the first round with a knockout. “Lionheart” called out Alexander Gustafsson and was also awarded Performance Of The Night, and will take home an extra $50,000 as well.