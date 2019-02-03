UFC Fortaleza Results: Charles Oliveira Taps Out David Teymur

The Octagon has landed in South America with a solid thirteen fight card on tap for ESPN+. We will have you covered with all the UFC Fortaleza results.

Whenever the world leader in combat sports returns to MMA’s founding country they come correct. With names like Jose Aldo and Demian Maia on the card, the casual fans should be content. While lesser known fighters like Anthony Hernandez and Ricardo Ramos scatter the card for the hardcore supporters.

Still, the six-fight main card on tap for this evening is a solid offering for the streaming service. And if it comes close to reaching the numbers that ESPN+ 1 garnered it will be considered a smashing success.

A classic striker vs grappler match up takes center Octagon next as Charles Oliveira takes on Davis Teymur.

“Do Bronx” is looking at a quick turn around as he just defeated Jim Miller on the final UFC-FOX show last December. Oliveira will no doubt be trying to add to his promotion leading 12 submission victories.

Teymur last fought in June when he defeated Nik Lentz via unanimous decision. The Sweedish slugger takes an impressive five-fight winning streak with him to Brazil.

Round One

The fighters exchange leg kicks to start. Teymur throws a hard high kick but pokes Oliveira in the eye. The referee stops the action. Oliveira is taking his time as a doctor looks him over. Rightfully so, Teymur caught him with two fingers in the eye. The referee takes a point and the fight resumes. Teymur goes to the body. Oliveira is moving forward with kicks. Teymur clips Oliveira moving in and drops the Brazilian. Oliveira gets up and shoots a takedown, Teymur reveres. Oliveira looks for a heel hook. Teymur spins out. Oliveira gets back to his feet and throws a body kick. Teymur throws a left right down the pipe. Oliveira lands a right hand and then a left. He lands a flying knee to Teymur’s chin. The fighters trade right hands. Oliveira misses a spinning roundhouse kick. He throws another. Teymur lands a right hand. The round ends.

Round Two

Oliveira opens up with a head kick that Teymur blocks. Oliveira is stalking Teymur. He goes to the body and land an uppercut and hurts Teymur. Teymur is in a bad way. He turns his body toward the crowd. Oliveira is moving in for the kill. Oliveira locks on an anaconda and gets the submission.

Charles Oliveira defeats David Teymur via submission at 55 seconds of round two