UFC Fort Lauderdale Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. April 27, 2019) UFC Fort Lauderdale takes place from the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
In the main event of the night, rising 185-pound prospect Jack Hermansson takes on the toughest fight of his life. He’ll share the Octagon with jiu-jitsu ace and longtime veteran Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. Also, former NFL star Greg Hardy returns to the co-main event in his second-ever UFC fight, facing Dmitrii Smoliakov.
A tremendous welterweight match-up between Alex Oliveira and Mike Perry also takes place on the main card. There are plenty of other great fights the UFC has stacked tonight’s card up with. Check out the UFC Fort Lauderdale full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below:
Main Card (ESPN+, 9 P.M. ET):
- Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov
- Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Mike Perry
- Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba
- Bantamweight: John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Thomas Gifford
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 7 P.M. ET):
- Welterweight: Takashi Sato vs. Ben Saunders
- Women’s strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Augusto Sakai
- Lightweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Davis
Preliminary Card (ESPN 2, 5:30 P.M. ET):
- Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Jason Gonzalez
- Women’s strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Jodie Esquibel
- Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Dhiego Lima