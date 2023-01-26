Former UFC fighter Felipe Colares saves woman from robbery in Brazil

Brazil’s Felipe Colares recently stopped a man who had robbed a woman on the street. The former UFC fighter ‘Cabocão’ has been training Jiu Jitsu since he was just seven years old, and was able to use these skills to apprehend the thief.

On Instagram, the former Jungle Fight Featherweight Champion posted:

“Returning from training this afternoon, we came across an alleged assault on a woman, on the beach of the Bandeirantes playground. Returned the car, and went to the lady to ascertain the situation, and actually it was a robbery.”

Felipe Colares and his cohorts assess the situation before acting, he continued:

“Seeing that he was unarmed, we intervened and were able to immobilize the rascal only using the jiu-jitsu techniques of my master.”

After holding down the criminal, the items were returned and police were contacted, the Brazilian fighter continued:

“We managed to capture the criminal, recovered the victim’s cell phone, and today we have one less robber on the streets. It was great to collaborate with the Police.”

But Felipe Colares also warns people not to do this in the future, he said:

“I do not recommend that unprepared people take this attitude, but today I became 1% better.”

Felipe Colares the MMA fighter

When he’s not apprehending criminals in the street like a superhero, ‘Cabocão’ Felipe Colares is a martial artist MMA fighter. At the age of 7, he learned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. At age 15, he would add Muay Thai to his arsenal. The fighter went a perfect 8-0 before entering the UFC competing between the bantamweight and featherweight divisions. With an overall record of 10-4, he will soon be making his debut in Ares FC next month.