Earlier Tonight (Sat. Sep 19th, 2020) UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley took place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC facility played host to a Welterweight title eliminator between the former interim champion Colby Covington and former champion Tyron Woodley. The main event saw Covington dominate Woodley for five-round before finding a finish via rib injury in the fifth. There was not a lot of resistance offered by Woodley and a patient Covington was able to exploit this and find the victory. In the co-main event, we saw a three-round war between welterweight’s Niko Price and veteran Donald Cowboy Cerrone. The fight began with a point being taken off Price for accidental Eye pokes and resulted in the fight being a draw. Outside of these two bouts, there were many great moments warranting of bonuses.

The First Performance of the Night bonus came early on the preliminary card when Randy Costa knocked out Journey Newsome with a stunning head kick. The fight began with the pair measuring each other on the feet before Costa through his first kick of the fight that would be the move to close the show in just 41 seconds.

The Second Performance of the Night bonus went to Mackenzie Dern for her submission victory over Randa Markos. As the fight began Dern slipped causing the pair to engage on the ground. After immediately looking for a triangle, Dern transitioned searching for any submission winding up finding an armbar at just 3:44 into the first round.

The final Performance of the Night went to Khamzat Chimaev. The undefeated fighter came in against his biggest challenge yet facing off against the veteran Gerald Meerschaert after winning his first two UFC fights in dominant fashion within ten days. The prospect silenced all doubt finishing Meerschaert with the first strike he threw in the fight closing the show in just 17 seconds.